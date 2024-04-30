North Queensland Cowboys veteran Chad Townsend has spoken on rumours about his playing future beyond the conclusion of this season.

Despite being a vital piece of the Cowboys' attack, Townsend has yet to sign a contract extension to remain in Townsville and will remain off-contract at the end of 2024.

A premiership-winner with the Cronulla Sharks, the playmaker was signed by the Cowboys at the start of 2022 and has revitalised his career after previous stints at the Sharks (2011-13 and 2016-21) and New Zealand Warriors (2014-15 and 2021).

Having played his 250th NRL game last weekend against the Penrith Panthers, he is hoping to add more games to his NRL credentials and work toward game 300.

“I've left a lot of the talk to my manager, it's my intention that I definitely like to play on next year," he said on The Rush Hour QLD with A.B & Elliott.

"I've had an awesome time here at the Cowboys and we'll see what happens with regards to that.

“I want to be open to all options, especially with my age, but yeah, I guess it's got to fit both ways.”

“I've got four kids who are at the forefront of my decision, but yeah, hopefully, you know, we can get something sorted… we'll see what happens.”

The Courier Mail has reported that the Cowboys have kicked off preliminary talks with Townsend to extend his future on a new deal.

He has previously been linked with a move to the Super League, and The Daily Telegraph understands that the Gold Coast Titans could also be interested in his services.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Townsend's manager, Chris Orr, admitted that he has begun talks with the Cowboys over a new contract.

“Chad is the most credentialed halfback currently off-contract in the NRL,” Orr said.

“He is a real pro and brings that game management and on-field coaching that some of the teams this year are missing terribly.”

However, with the halfback currently on approximately $700,000 per season, it is understood that he will be facing a significant pay cut to stay in the halves alongside Tom Dearden.