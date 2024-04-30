Ex-Manly Sea Eagles winger Alfred Smalley has signed with a new team after making the NSW Cup Grand Final last season with the North Sydney Bears.

While playing rugby league part-time with the Sea Eagles, Smalley was also a furniture delivery man when he earned his first-grade debut in 2022.

Called up to the team in Round 20, 2022, Smalley managed to cross the line in his first game and has two NRL appearances to his name.

Now, he has signed with the Narallan Jets, who compete in the Macarthur Rugby League competition.

The one-time Niue international joins the team after spending the 2023 season in the NSW Cup with the North Sydney Bears, including playing in their Grand Final loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"I made a promise to my mum when I lost her in 2017 that I would stay here [in Australia] and try to crack the NRL and I've fulfilled that promise," Smalley said after making his NRL debut via NRL.com.

"It's just crazy, unreal, pretty much a dream come true, I can't believe it. I'm still shocked, to be honest.

"When I got [to the ground], that's when everything started to sink in. When I ran out I lost my breath, I couldn't breathe. It was so hectic.

"To have my family here as well, you dream of those kind of things as a kid."

