Daly Cherry-Evans has been successful in his case to have a dangerous throw charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary and as a result will not miss any games.

The star Manly Sea Eagles halfback, who captains both his club and state, was hit with a Grade 2 charge for a tackle gone wrong during Friday night's loss to the Parramatta Eels.

The grade of the charge meant Cherry-Evans was facing a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea. Unlike teammate Haumole Olakau'atu who elected to accept his early guilty plea on the same charge though, the halfback went to the judiciary to plad his case that his charge should only have been a Grade 1 offence.

The decision, reached after around 90 minutes of evidence and then a ten-minute deliberation from the three-man panel comprised of former player Tony Puletua, ex-referee Greg McCallum and chairman Geoffrey Bellew, will see Cherry-Evans free to play this weekend and only facing a $750 fine.

Generally, the Grade 1 charge on a dangerous throw would carry a $1000 penalty with an early guilty plea - which Cherry-Evans took despite protesting the grade - but his good behaviour sees him receive a 25 per cent discount.

Despite it being raised in evidence, the panel were told to ignore Cherry-Evans previous behaviour and reputation, and only focus on the tackle.

The tackle - on Parramatta forward Shaun Lane - saw both Cherry-Evans and Olakau'atu involved in tipping him well above the horizontal.

Olakau'atu was sin binned for the tackle, while Cherry-Evans wasn't placed on report, but became implicated the following day when the match review committee slapped a charge on him.

Cherry-Evans, per NRL.com said during the hearing that he knew the tackle had gone wrong but suggested it wasn't in his control.

The NRL argued that even without Olakau'atu's influence, Cherry-Evans had still place Lane in a dangerous position by lifting, however, the panel determied Olaku'atu was the key offender, agreeing with the on-field ruling.

Cherry-Evans will now be free to line up this weekend for the Sea Eagles against the Canberra Raiders, while Olakau'atu will miss that match, as well as the clubs Round 10 clash against the Dolphins.