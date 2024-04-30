The South Sydney Rabbitohs have sacked head coach Jason Demetriou effective immediately.

Demetriou has been under enormous pressure in recent weeks over a horrendous start to the season for the Redfern-based outfit.

The Rabbitohs have won just one of their first seven games, with that win coming on Good Friday against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Prior to their Round 6 loss against the Cronulla Sharks, it was understood the club were all but prepared to move on Demetriou if the club lost. They did just that, however, an improved effort on defence brought Demetriou "time".

How much time that was remained unclear, and it now appears the answer was not long at all, with the club conceding more than 50 points against the Melbourne Storm in what will now be Demetriou's final game.

The Rabbitohs have the competitions worst defensive record after eight rounds and have, for much of the season, played like a broken team.

CEO Blake Solly said it was the right time for a change of direction.

“The Board and management feel that now is the time to make a change to the leadership of our football program in terms of the head coaching role," Solly said in a short statement.

“There is no doubting Jason's work ethic or his drive for success, but unfortunately that success has not been forthcoming over the past 12 months.

“We wish Jason, his wife Natalie and his daughters the very best of luck in the future and we thank him for his service to our Club over the past five-and-a-half years.”

The move, effective immediately, will see Ben Hornby inserted as the club's interim coach, while they search for the long-term successor to Demetriou. It's unclear if Hornby, or David Furner, who arrived at the club recently, will be considered for the long-term job at the embattled club.

The horror start to the 2024 campaign for the Rabbitohs follows a dramatic fadeout at the end of the 2023 campaign, which saw South Sydney go from the top of the table after Round 11 to missing the finals in a run which broke records.

2023 got worse off the field, with Demetriou's assitant coaches Sam Burgess and John Morris both abandoning him.

The decision to terminate Demetriou follows a wild day at South Sydney, where the club needed two board meetings to ultimately remove the coach from his role.

Demetriou, when he left South Sydney after training today, said he had no clarity on his future and was preparing to arrive for training on Wednesday, but has since been told the club will part ways with him.

Hornby's first game in charge as interim coach will be a difficult clash with three-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers, before the Rabbitohs clash with Hornby's former club, the St George Illawarra Dragons.