Fox Sports presenter Yvonne Sampson has hit out at claims that she had an affair with Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith.

The scathing rumours circulated before the 2018 NRL season, with Smith apparently laughing at the absurdity of the claims when confronted about it.

Sampson responded to the rumours, exclaiming they had “no bearing on her life”.

“My husband and I were made aware of these absurd and baseless rumours when they surfaced three years ago,” she told News Corp.

“They are utterly false.”

Smith addressed the issue in his autobiography, The Storm Within, providing a scathing response.

“Honestly, if I was going to have an affair – which I never would – why would I do it with someone with a profile as big as hers? And in my own sport?”

He explained the effect that it had on his wife, Barbara, and also Sampson.

“When I told Barb she was shattered. It floored her.

“I could handle it but I was concerned for her and Yvonne, who had been around our game for a long time and we all know how well-respected she is.

“She was just about to get married and it was just so sad. The first time I did an interview with her after it I felt for her.”

It is also reported that Barb and Sampson kept in contact in order to keep tabs on each others wellbeing.