The State of Origin decider is here!

Brisbane's famous Lang Park venue - Suncorp Stadium - will play host to the ultimate prize in rugby league, with the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues to duke it out again after splitting the first two games of the series.

The Blues' job is an almost impossibly difficult one, with the men from south of the Tweed last winning a series decider in Brisbane in 2005.

Queensland, on the other hand, have issues to deal with, after Cameron Munster and Murray Taulagi were pulled out of the game with coronavirus.

When and where is State of Origin Game 3 being played?

State of Origin Game 3 is being played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the capital city of Queensland.

The match, to be played on Wednesday, July 13, kicks off at 8:10pm (AEST).

Where can you watch State of Origin Game 2?

The exclusive broadcast to State of Origin Game 3 between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons in Brisbane is on Channel 9.

Their broadcast will start at 7pm (AEST), and can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How can you live stream State of Origin Game 2?

If you’re looking to live stream the deciding State of Origin game for 2022, you’ll be able to do so for free through Channel 9s dedicated streaming application, 9Now.

What is the full schedule for State of Origin Game 2?

Times below are listed in AEST.

5:15pm: Gates open at Suncorp Stadium

5:45pm: QLD schoolgirls vs NSW schoolgirls kick-off

6:20pm: QLD schoolgirls vs NSW schoolgirls halftime

6:30pm: QLD schoolgirls vs NSW schoolgirls second half

7:05pm: QLD schoolgirls vs NSW schoolgirls game fulltime

7:30pm: Pre-game entertainment commences

8:05pm: Teams enter Suncorp Stadium

8:07pm: National anthem

8:10pm: State of Origin Game 3 kick-off

9:00pm: State of Origin Game 3 halftime

9:15pm: State of Origin Game 3 second half

10:05pm: State of Origin Game 3 fulltime

All times are subject to change.

Which players are playing for NSW and QLD in State of Origin Game 3?

QLD Maroons

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Dane Gagai 5. Corey Oates 6. Thomas Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Papali'i 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Jai Arrow 16. Patrick Carrigan 17. Tom Gilbert

Reserves: 18. Thomas Flegler 21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

NSW Blues

1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Matt Burton 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Daniel Tupou 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Cameron Murray 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Damien Cook 15. Angus Crichton 16. Junior Paulo 17. Siosifa Talakai

Reserves: 18. Jack Wighton 24. Dale Finucane

Who is the referee for State of Origin Game 3?

Referee: Ashley Klein

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: Phil Henderson and Drew Oultram

Standby Referee: Adam Gee

Standby Touch Judge: Michael Wise

