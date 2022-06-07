The State of Origin series is finally here. New South Wales and Queensland are set to renew their age-old rivalry with a contest which is shaping as a closer one than we have seen in years.

The NRL will take a backseat for the next six weeks, with three games to be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

The opening contest, to be played this evening on Wednesday, June 8 at Homebush’s Accor Stadium, will set the tone for the entire series, with the team winning the opening game having an incredible success rate at winning Origin series throughout history.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big series-opening game this evening.

When and where is State of Origin Game 1 being played?

State of Origin Game 1 is being played at Accor Stadium in Homebush, Sydney.

Homebush is located in Sydney’s inner west, and the stadium is the sight of the 2000 Olympics, which were held in the Harbour City.

It will be Sydney’s first Origin game since 2020, with coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns forcing all three games during 2021 to be played in Queensland.

The easiest way to get to Olympic Park by public transport is via the train, with special services running regularly from Lidcombe Station.

Where can you watch State of Origin Game 1?

The exclusive broadcast to State of Origin Game 1 between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons is on Channel 9.

Their broadcast will start at 7pm (AEST), and can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How can you live stream State of Origin Game 1?

If you’re looking to live stream the opening State of Origin game, you’ll be able to do so for free through Channel 9s dedicated streaming application, 9Now.

What is the full schedule for State of Origin Game 1?

Outside of the game itself, there will be plenty happening in the stadium.

4:30pm: Stadium box office opens

5:00pm: Stadium gates open

5:15pm: NSW Police vs QLD Police kick-off

5:55pm: NSW Police vs QLD Police half time

6:10pm: NSW Police vs QLD Police second half kick-off

6:50pm: NSW Police vs QLD Police fulltime

7:00pm: TV broadcast commences

7:35pm: Pre-game entertainment commences

8:05pm: Teams due to enter Accor Stadium, national anthem to follow

8:10pm: State of Origin Game 1 kick-off

9:00pm: State of Origin Game 1 halftime

9:15pm: State of Origin Game 1 second half kick-off

10:05pm: State of Origin Game 1 fulltime

11:10pm: TV broadcast concludes

All times AEST.

Which players are playing for NSW and QLD in State of Origin Game 1?

Both teams named 22 players, which has now been cut to 19.

New South Wales

1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Wighton 5. Daniel Tupou 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Payne Haas 9. Damien Cook 10. Junior Paulo 11. Cameron Murray 12. Tariq Sims 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Stephen Crichton 15. Liam Martin 16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 17. Ryan Matterson 18. Nicho Hynes 19. Tyson Frizell

Queensland

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Dane Gagai 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Papali'i 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Felise Kaufusi 13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Patrick Carrigan 17. Jeremiah Nanai 18. Thomas Dearden 19. Jai Arrow

Who is the referee for State of Origin Game 1?

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judge: Phil Henderson, Dave Munro

Video Referee: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Don’t forget that you can stay tuned to Zero Tackle throughout the contest, and directly afterwards for news, analysis and opinion from the game.