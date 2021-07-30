The Gold Coast Titans administration have begun talks with winger Greg Marzhew to lock in a new contract.

Since his Round 13 debut against the Melbourne Storm, Marzhew is seemingly fighting his way into a more permanent spot in Justin Holbrook's side.

Despite an injury which ruled him out after the Round 15 clash, he returned last weekend, slotting straight back into the starting 13.

The 24-year-old is coming off an excellent performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he ran 202 metres and scored a try.

GREG MARZHEW

Wing Titans ROUND 19 STATS 1

Tries 216

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made

Now, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Marzhew is looking to lock in a new contract.

Marzhew's manager Tasman Bartlett told the media that Marzhew is incredibly keen on staying at the Titans.

“Greg is keen to remain on the Gold Coast,” Bartlett told reporters.

“Justin (Holbrook) has given him a go and Ezra (Howe, recruitment manager) is a big fan of his.

“We’re hoping for a two-year deal on the Gold Coast, that’s what we want and I think that’s what the club wants.

“There are five genuine clubs banging on the door to find out where he sits but Greg is happy to be there.

“We’re hoping that extension will be signed sometime in the next two weeks but for now it’s about going out this weekend and proving he belongs in first grade.”

It's unclear which other clubs are chasing Marzhew.