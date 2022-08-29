After weeks of attention, the Wests Tigers look like they’ll be unable to retain the services of talented young half Jock Madden, with the 22-year-old reportedly ready to quit the club and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Madden has impressed since injuries to Luke Brooks and Jackson Hastings have made him a first-team regular, though he’s been unable to improve the team’s fortunes as they prepare to receive the wooden spoon.

Off-contract at the end of the year, Madden has previously been linked to the Penrith Panthers and The Dolphins. But according to Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, he’ll definitely be at a new club next year after his intentions to quit were declared.

“The Tigers just haven’t given him much of a chance and we feel he’ll do better at another club,” Madden’s manager Gavin Orr told WWOS.

While Madden reminded everyone of his dynamic ball-running ability with a slashing solo try against the Dragons in Round 24, clubs may see his inconsistent defensive abilities as a deterrent, with the young half leading the Tigers in missed tackles during their last two outings.

Despite the disappointment of losing a promising talent, incoming Tigers coach Tim Sheens was pragmatic in addressing the issue.

“He can play and is a good kid, but we just don’t have the room for him in our 13,” Sheens said.

“We have other players with more experience who we have committed to.”

A former Australian Schoolboys captain, Madden has been involved in every West Tigers win this year despite making just 13 appearances.

The Panthers are still believed to be the lead candidate for Madden’s services as they seek a replacement for back-up half Sean O’Sullivan, who departs for the Dolphins at season’s end.

It’s not known, however, whether Madden would be happy to play the secondary role elsewhere, given his discontent with the Tigers’ current arrangement.