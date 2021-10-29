Cronulla lock Billy Magoulias opened up about his decision to trade the Shire for the Super League next season in an effort to "make a statement".

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the 24-year-old has decided on a Northern Hemisphere switch for the 2022 season where he will link up with the Warrington Wolves.

Given finding first-grade action of late has proven a tough ask for the Greek international, Magoulias' decision to ink a two-year deal with the Cheshire club appears astute on multiple levels.

Although moves of this magnitude often arise due to a dearth of options within the NRL, it has been reported that both Canberra and Wests were keen to sign the mobile forward.

The Telegraph also reported that Warrington had to fight off other offers extended from Super League rivals.

Speaking in the wake of agreeing to terms with the Wire, the Sydney-sider expressed a keenness to get cracking away from home.

“I’m really excited to get an opportunity and play with Warrington,” Magoulias said.

“They are a professional organisation and I’m really looking forward to getting over there.”

While the shift north will represent the commencement of a new chapter, the former Newtown Jet will be entering a lockerroom full of familiar faces, including George Williams, Blake Austin, Jason Clark, and Gareth Widdop.

Magoulias' excitement was also palpable when he explained that he would be back in the NRL at some stage as a bigger and better player.

“I would like to make a statement with Warrington,” he said fervently.

“And then hopefully return to the NRL at some stage.”

Magoulias made 17-appearances in a black, white, and blue jersey since debuting in Round 19, 2019.