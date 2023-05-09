Canberra Raiders youngster Jacob Iosefa has been released from intensive care after a horrific car accident but will remain in hospital for an indefinite period.

In a statement from the Raiders, the club confirmed the 17-year-old came out of an induced coma and was released from the Intensive Care Unit at Canberra Hospital.

"In some good news for Jacob and his family, he has regained consciousness and has been released from the Intensive Care Unit," the statement read.

"He continues to undergo observation at Canberra Hospital and will remain there for an indefinite period."

"The Raiders and Jacob's family would like to thank everyone for their continued support and make a special mention to the wonderful staff at Ronald McDonald House Canberra for their ongoing support for Jacob's family."

The youngster was left with a fractured neck and bleeding on the brain after being involved in a car accident last week.

He was recently offered a two-year deal with the club after showing promise in the SG Ball Cup.

The Canberra Raiders can provide an update on Raiders SG Ball player Jacob Iosefa following his accident last week. Jacob has been released from the Intensive Care Unit. He continues to undergo observation at Canberra Hospital and will remain there for an indefinite period. — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) May 8, 2023

The Raiders SG Ball coach, Ash Barnes, spoke to 7 News regarding the incident and Iosefa.

"It's a difficult period but his close mates have banded together and are supporting each other," Barnes said last week.

"He's in his second year at Erindale and he's a committed young man. He wanted to move to Canberra and chase his football, so he moved over here on his own and made that sacrifice of being away from family."

"He didn't have anything when he moved across here but he chased it and showed a great deal of commitment."

"The amount of improvement he's had over the last two seasons... he got himself a contract, and he was so pleased with that."

"He didn't have anything guaranteed when he got here, but he put his head down and worked really hard for it."

After the incident occurred, a GoFundMe Page was set up by a family friend. Initially set at a goal of $1000, they have raised almost $20,000 within the past week to help cover his medical bills.

Zero Tackle will keep you updated on the recovery of Jacob Iosefa.