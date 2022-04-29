South Sydney's edge stocks may be hit for the second time in successive seasons following reports that Jaxson Paulo is being pursued by Parramatta.

With the Eels' offensive options being routinely hit across the course of their 2022 season, The Daily Telegraph has claimed that attempts to lure the Kiwi prospect across to CommBank Stadium ahead of September have been made.

The lure cast in the back's direction comes less than 12 months after Dane Gagai was reeled back to the Hunter after four seasons spent at the burrow.

Although Paulo commenced his third season with Souths playing first-grade, the winger was dropped to NSW Cup level following an ineffective Round 4 outing against reigning premiers Penrith.

Paulo's lack of a contract to remain at Redfern beyond the completion of this season could feasibly see Parramatta earn competition for his signature in the marketplace.

While it is not yet known whether the Takapuna product will link up with Brad Arthur in an attempt to fill voids created by Sean Russell (ribs/lung), Maika Sivo (knee) and Haze Dunster (ACL, PCL and MCL), Paulo's strike-rate of 14 tries in 29 appearances sure to have piqued interest in the river suburb.

Paulo was not been selected for the Rabbitohs' Round 8 clash with Manly on Friday night.