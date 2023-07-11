Young Penrith Panthers hooker Luke Sommerton could be set for a potential contract upgrade for either the remainder of this season or next year.

While the NRL nears the final stages of the competition, reigning back-to-back premiers Penrith Panthers have two available spots in their Top 30 squad.

Journalist Peter Lang from The Western Weekender newspaper reports that Luke Sommerton may be awarded one of these two free spots.

However, if the dummy half isn't selected in the Top 30 squad this season, he is set to gain a contract upgrade for 2024.

This will see him either be added to the first-grade Top 30 roster or be awarded a developmental contract with the club.

"I know Sommerton is in line for next season but he may get a spot this year," Lang said on his Twitter page.

"CEO Matt Cameron told me they'd be filled by players within the club...that's all I know at this stage."

Sommeton has appeared in 17 games for the Panthers in the NSW Cup this season. During which he has been considered the first-choice hooker in reserve grade and third-choice at the club behind Mitch Kenny and Soni Luke.

The hooker is only behind Newtown's Jayden Berrell for most dummy half runs with 102, scored six tries and made three try assists, and 4 line break assists in attack.

Playing roughly 60-80 minutes per game, he has been a solid performer in defence, making 488 tackles with an 89.5% efficiency rate.