The Manly Sea Eagles have signed Josh Schuster to a three-year deal.

The Sea Eagles have started the season winless from two games but have found a win off the field with this deal.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Manly have also locked away Sean Keppie on a long-term deal.

Schuster has signed on despite finding playing time how to come by, as he is currently waiting in the wings behind veteran duo Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran.

While he won’t be taking the spot of Cherry-Evans anytime soon, Foran’s spot is not as secure in the Manly team.

The length of Schuster’s new deal has been cause for interest with his deal expiring a year after Cherry-Evans’ current contract.

By the time Cherry-Evans’ deal expires, Manly will be hoping Schuster is ready to take over and stand on his own two-feet.

Josh Schuster and Cade Cust on the bench for Manly – Des has seen the light. — The Mole (@9_Moley) March 20, 2021

There had been speculation last year that Schuster would possibly look to depart Brookvale Oval when Kieran Foran arrived.

Channel Nine reporter Danny Weidler said at the time that Schuster had let the club know of his intentions.

“Schuster’s agent Mario Tartak has told Manly, if Foran signs, Schuster wants a release.”

The re-signing of Schuster will be a massive weight off the shoulders for Manly officials and a boost for the club after a poor start to the season.