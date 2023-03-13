Young Penrith Panthers prop Liam Henry has re-signed with the club, adding two years to his current deal that will see him remain at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of 2026.

Henry was already contracted until the end of the 2024 season with the Panthers, but has re-signed for a further two years almost eight months before he was allowed to negotiate with rival clubs.

While Penrith's starting front-row positions are locked up by James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota, who are both likely to be part of Ivan Cleary's squad for the long haul, their depth in the middle will take a hit next year.

It's yet to be confirmed, but it's almost common knowledge that Spencer Leniu will be moving on for 2024, most likely to the Sydney Roosters.

That means Henry could come into the reckoning for first-grade minutes next season, having impressed in the Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup competitions last year, before making his NRL debut in Round 25 of the 2022 season as coach Cleary rested most of his starting side for the final round of the season for a game against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville.

Henry said he was excited to re-sign with the club.

“Re-signing with the Panthers means everything to me because I love this club – it feels like home,” Henry said in a club statement.

"They gave me an opportunity and I want to repay the faith. I'm really excited to remain with the Panthers for the next four years."

Henry has started the year in NSW Cup, where he impressed in Round 2, running for 178 metres after starting against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.