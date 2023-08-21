The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the re-signing of young gun outside back Sione Finau on a two-year deal.

The deal will keep Fainu at the joint-venture until at least the end of the 2025 season, with a promotion to the Top 30 for both seasons also included.

The move to re-sign and promote Finau follows a recent focus on the retention of junior talent, when the club either re-signed or promoted Savelio Tamale, Nick Tsougranis, Dylan Egan and Hamish Stewart.

Finau was believed to be in the sights of a number of clubs, having signed for the Dragons alongside brother Haele last year from the Melbourne Storm's system.

It was understood the Storm were one of the clubs keen on Sione, who has spent the year playing in the NSW Cup for the Dragons.

The Country Victorian junior has scored 14 tries in 22 games at reserve grade level and has regularly been among the most impressive on the park for the Red V.

He said the club now feels like home.

“It was one of the biggest decisions I've ever made,” Finau said in a statement released by the club confirming the news.

“I just think I've built something here along with the boys. I've fitted in pretty well with the culture that the boys have and just the bond.

"It feels like I've grown up here, like I've been here for a long time even though it's only been a year. I'm enjoying it… It's like home now. I love it here. I love the Dragons.”

The re-signing will see Finau push for time in the top grade. The Dragons currently have Mikaele Ravalawa and the Feagai brothers battling for the wing spots, although there is a chance Tyrell Sloan will also join that mix next year if incoming coach Shane Flanagan follows through on the idea of Zac Lomax wearing the number one jumper.

Flanagan is known to be a fan of promoting junior talent though, and Finau confirmed he has already met with the incoming boss.

“This year has been the best year that I've ever played. I've grown up as a player and played my best footy… I had a meeting with Flanno, which was pretty good.” he said.

“I was a bit nervous my first time meeting him, but he was pretty straightforward. He gave me a bit of insight on what's going to happen.

"I took in his points, and it really helped me with my decision… He's already spoken to me about the changes that are going to happen. I really believe that the club's going to go somewhere next year, especially with all the rookies coming through.”