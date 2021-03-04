Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Tesi Niu looks to kicks the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on June 02, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos teenager Tesi Niu will face court on Friday after being charged with driving without a license.

The Broncos released a statement confirming the news, with the integrity unit informed of the matter.

Niu had been training at centre this season and was expected to be named in the Broncos Round 1 side.

The court appearance now throws a potential spanner in the works for new Broncos head coach Kevin Walters.

Read the full statement below:

Brisbane Broncos player Tesi Niu will appear in court tomorrow on a driving offence.

He informed the club that he has been charged with unlicensed driving due to demerit points.

The Club has made the NRL Integrity Unit aware of the issue.

No further comment will be made until after the court process has been finalised.

