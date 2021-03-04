Brisbane Broncos teenager Tesi Niu will face court on Friday after being charged with driving without a license.

The Broncos released a statement confirming the news, with the integrity unit informed of the matter.

Niu had been training at centre this season and was expected to be named in the Broncos Round 1 side.

Tesi Niu has been enjoying his time training at centre and is determined to lock down an NRL spot

The court appearance now throws a potential spanner in the works for new Broncos head coach Kevin Walters.

