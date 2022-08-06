The Broncos’ impressive pack could be about to be dismantled, with reports 22-year-old prop Tom Flegler is preparing to test his value on the player market after receiving offers in excess of $800,000 a season.

Flegler made his Origin debut last year and has grown significantly in stature and output throughout 2022. Despite an inconsistent start to the year he’s become a constant force for Kevin Walters, playing both off the bench and in the starting front row as required.

The Daily Telegraph reports four rival clubs, including two based in Sydney, have expressed their interest in the Broncos prop, who becomes a free agent on November 1 this year.

It’s reported that Flegler’s personal preference is to stay with the Broncos, but with the club said to be fighting to keep superstar prop Payne Haas at Red Hill, there may not be room for Flegler in the cap moving forward.

Flegler’s management confirmed to the Telegraph that several clubs had expressed interest in the young prop following his impressive club form and time in Billy Slater’s extended Maroons squad, but ultimately, much of his future comes down to Haas.

“What happens with Payne Haas and the Broncos will have a bearing on what happens with Tom,” said Flegler’s agent, Tas Bartlett of PSM.

“The Broncos will sit down with Payne at the end of the year and unfortunately, they may not be able to afford Tom.

“He’s on good money at the moment but sometimes four or five good forwards don’t go into three under the salary cap.

“Tom would love to stay with the Broncos, he’s been at the club since he was a teenager, but there’s some big money being offered and we have to consider it.

“He’s in no rush. He is contracted to the end of 2023 and whether Brisbane can match the deal he’s currently on with the fantastic young roster they have coming through, it might be difficult.”

Haas had courted contract drama early in the year when his management requested an immediate release. That stance was quickly reversed and discussions tabled for later this year, but it’s believed Haas’ management may be angling for in excess of $1 million – significantly more than the $848,000 he is reported to be earning next year.

“Tom is still only young and after four seasons in the NRL he’s coming to his prime in terms of middle forwards,” said Bartlett.

“The Broncos are building towards success with their roster, and often players take less to stay if they’re winning.

“I’ll present all the options to Tom and he’ll make the final call.”