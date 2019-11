Canterbury-Bankstown have announced the extension of Jake Averillo’s contract for another year until the end of the 2021 season.

Averillo was a product of the Moorebank Rams and came through the Bulldogs’ system making his mark in their SG Ball side in 2018 and moving on to Jersey Flegg last season.

He impressed at this year’s Canterbury Cup earning him a place in this season’s Bulldogs Top 30 NRL squad.

Averillo is now training with the NRL squad at Belmore making him one to watch in 2020.