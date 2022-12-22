Not re-signing Adam Reynolds was a massive gamble by South Sydney but as time eats away at the 32-year-old's body, it could be proven the correct call.

Brisbane has put a lot of stock in Reynolds, and rightly so - he was instrumental in their rise up the ladder in 2022 - but injury may cull his continued efforts in maroon and gold.

Reynolds's hamstring was an on-again-off-again issue last season, he faced time on the sideline with broken ribs and even this pre-season he has already been battling an ankle issue.

If a serious injury arises and Reynolds is put on ice for an indefinite period, can the likes of Ezra Mam or Jock Madden fill the void?

Or will Brisbane regress into the Broncos of yesteryear with plenty of young talent but no direction?