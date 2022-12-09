32-year-old Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds has been ruled out with injury for an indefinite period after suffering an ankle injury on Thursday.

The injury severity was revealed by Brisbane coach Kevin Walters, who speaking with SENQ said he was unable to determine when Reynolds will be back training. This implies he may be out for an extended period of the pre-season, but Walter's noted he won't be out for a 'long period'.

“He was in the swing of it up until yesterday, he's copped a knock on his ankle,” Walters said.

“So, he might be out for an indefinite … not a long period, but he's a little bit lame at the moment.”

After a decade with his beloved Rabbitohs, Reynolds made the switch to Brisbane and played well. He bagged 146 points in his debut season with the club kicking at nearly 85%.

Reynolds kicked on average over 448 metres every game forcing 15 dropouts. He scored six tries for the season with 19 try assists, running 49 metres per game with the ball.

Reynolds suffered an injury setback last season and Walters confirmed he has been excellent since returning from that injury.

“Last year we didn't get him back until basically New Year, so he's been in the trenches with the boys and doing all the hard work which he loves,” Walters said.

Reynolds now has 84 days to overcome and rehabilitate from his ankle knock. The Broncos face the reigning champions Penrith on March 3.