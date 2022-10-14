The panel to decide the four Team of the Tournaments for the Rugby League World Cup has been unveiled, with a total of 19 members named on the panel.

Split with a chair, secretary and 17 panellists will decide a Team of the Tournament for the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions, as well as a 'Dream Team' squad which will include players from all three tournaments and one selection from the Physical Disability Rugby League event.

The 'Dream Team' side will be announced on November 17 (BST) prior to the tournaments' three finals, with each respective Team of the Tournament to be announced in the final week of fixtures.

“We really wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the depth of talent competing in the biggest, best and most inclusive world cup the sport of rugby league has ever seen, so the concept of ‘Teams of the Tournament' was born," RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said, per NRL.com.

“We have worked hard behind the scenes to unite expert independent panels, led by IRL Chair Tony Grant. They will now determine the process of how they will vote and maintain dialogue throughout the tournament so that any decision making is fair and thorough.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for volunteering their time to support this initiative and I look forward to finding out who makes selection for the four RLWC2021 Teams of the Tournament.”

Australians Billy Slater, Josh Dugan, Valentine Holmes, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith were among the Team of the Tournament selections from their triumphant 2017 RLWC campaign.

NRL icons James Graham, Mitch Moses, Viliame Kikau, Elliott Whitehead and Jason Taumalolo were also named in the side.

RLWC2021 Teams of the Tournament selection Panel: