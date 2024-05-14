David Fifita has sensationally backflipped on his decision to leave the Gold Coast Titans, confirming he will remain at the club beyond the end of this season.
The bombshell decision comes after the Titans previously confirmed he would be leaving at the end of the season and was set to sign with the Sydney Roosters on a four-year contract worth $850,000 per year.
"This will result in Fifita remaining part of the Gold Coast squad until the end of 2026."
"I'm extremely grateful for the time and interest shown in me over the past two weeks, but upon further reflection, I have made the decision that I want to remain a Titan beyond 2024," Fifita added in the statement put forward by the club.
"I'm excited about the direction the team is taking and being close to home, and my family has been central to helping me make this decision."
The Roosters confirmed that Fifita's management informed the club's chairman and head coach Trent Robinson that he intended to join the Bondi-based outfit last Thursday but has since expressed doubt about his decision.
This saw David Fifita activate the player option in his contract with the Titans, where he will remain for the next two seasons until the end of the 2026 season.
"Despite his management making the initial approach to the Club and Fifita personally informing the Sydney Roosters' Chairman and Head Coach of his intent to join the Club last Thursday, Fifita has since expressed doubt about his decision," a statement from the Sydney Roosters read.
"Consequently, the Club has elected to withdraw its offer with view that it is in the Roosters' best interests. The Club wishes Fifita all the best."