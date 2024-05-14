David Fifita has sensationally backflipped on his decision to leave the Gold Coast Titans, confirming he will remain at the club beyond the end of this season.

The bombshell decision comes after the Titans previously confirmed he would be leaving at the end of the season and was set to sign with the Sydney Roosters on a four-year contract worth $850,000 per year.

"The Gold Coast Titans can confirm David Fifita will remain at the club beyond 2024 and have approved his request to activate his player option for the next two seasons," a Gold Coast Titans statement read.

"This will result in Fifita remaining part of the Gold Coast squad until the end of 2026."

"I'm extremely grateful for the time and interest shown in me over the past two weeks, but upon further reflection, I have made the decision that I want to remain a Titan beyond 2024," Fifita added in the statement put forward by the club.