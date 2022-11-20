A dream World Cup run came to a sour end for Samoa, but nevertheless, the nation's run to the final will be one heralded by its followers and fans.

It was a mixed bag for Samoa in their 30-10 final defeat to Australia, with their leaders perhaps needing more support on the big stage.

Here were give each Samoan player a rating for their Rugby League World Cup Final performance.

1 Joseph Suaalii - 5.5

Bumped off by Latrell to score the opener and let Tedesco run past him for the Kangaroo skipper's second. Still only 19 and some extremely promising signs for the Rooster.

2 Taylan May - 6.5

Made several line breaks but couldn't capitalise on any of them. Shut Holmes out of the game and made the most of his opportunities, but couldn't find regular ball.

25 Timoteo Lafai - 5

Liam Martin ran over him to score in a disappointing end to the veteran's campaign.

4 Stephen Crichton - 7

Scored an intercept try and looked dangerous, shutting down several Australian attacking raids on the Kangaroos' left side. A pivotal part of the Samoan side going forward, however was outclassed and outmuscled by Latrell Mitchell.

5 Brian To'o - 6.5

This bloke always gives his all no matter what. Made two big errors in his own half early but redeemed himself with strong carries and Samoa's first points in a World Cup final.

6 Jarome Luai - 5.5

Nowhere near the performances he's produced this tournament. Missed the tackle on Addo-Carr that led to Tedesco's first and several passes hit the turf, though threw the ball for To'o's try and didn't give up despite the scoreline.

7 Anthony Milford (c) - 4

A far cry from the halfback that earned Man of the Match honours against Tonga a fortnight ago. Found out defensively and fumbled the ball when it mattered the most, a forgettable match for 'Milf'.

15 Royce Hunt - 4

Couldn't crack the 50-metre mark and never really left his mark on the match, though he didn't have a massive opportunity either.

20 Chanel Harris-Tavita - 5

Looked dangerous early and nearly scored Samoa's first in possibly his last rugby league game. Angus Crichton's forearm ended his night early.

10 Junior Paulo (c) - 7

Tried his heart out in a 72-minute shift for the Parramatta prop but couldn't stop the Kangaroos pack. He opened the gap for Tedesco's second, however for a front-rower's 36th game of the year, it's a pass mark.

11 Ligi Sao - 6

Made under 40 metres in an 80-minute effort. Samoa's left side continually found an overlap but the ball never got past Sao, who was happier to take the tackle, ultimately shutting down a number of chances for the pacific nation.

12 Jaydn Su'A - 6

A pillar of their pack but not his most involved game. Made 25 tackles and took some much-needed hit-ups, but the praise starts and ends there.

23 Oregon Kaufusi - 4

Missed Addo-Carr alongside Luai midway through the first-half and didn't see the field for too much of the match. One to rue before his upcoming club change.

8 Josh Papalii - 7

Samoa's best - cracked the 150-metre mark and just kept going all game. Millimetres short of a four-pointer, and topped Samoa's tackle count. Nearly became the first player to win a World Cup with two separate nations, but not this time.

16 Spencer Leniu - 3

Stripped by Cameron Munster before a Kangaroos try in a crucial period, producing three missed tackles and an error in just 29 minutes. The prop did nearly score in the second-half though.

17 Martin Taupau - 5

Made some big hits but couldn't really lay a platform against a dominant Kangaroos pack. Still unsigned for 2023, and didn't do a heap to entice potential suitors.

22 Kelma Tuilagi - 4.5

Played under 20 minutes but had a nice try-assist for Brian To'o and did what was asked of him.