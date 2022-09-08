Manly Sea Eagles' head coach, Des Hasler, looks set to retain his job following a dismal end to the 2022 season, but will be forced to relinquish some control over the club's future.

In conversation with SEN 1170 Breakfast, Daily Telegraph journalist Michael Carayannis gave insight into the potential direction for both the club and coach.

“All things are going to come to a head, this has been bubbling away this week and it’s been back page news.

“It’s going to be Des Hasler’s opportunity to push his case as to what his vision for the Sea Eagles’ future is and a possible succession plan.

“If the chief executive Tony Mestrov and owner Scott Penn are happy with what they hear, who knows what the outcome may be?

“If they’re not happy, it could have dire consequences for Des Hasler.

“By the end of the day, Des Hasler will still be Manly coach."

It has been a tough year on the Northern Beaches, with a string of controversies following the pride jersey saga, a host of injuries to key players and the appointment of another CEO culminating in Manly bowing out of finals contention on the back of seven straight losses, just a year after making the preliminary final.

SEN Radio's Michelle Bishop detailed the discussion points for a club review that seeks to change the club's fortunes going forward.

“Pride round jersey, communication between management and the football office, the way Des has blooded young players this year and even criticism of the physio.

“The club is in crisis as they’ve had six CEOs in eight years and Des has had far too much say with no one to answer to.

“Des won’t have full control moving forward, he won’t be sacked today but he will have to eat some humble pie and accept some changes.”

The speculation surrounding Hasler's role as head coach has even been accompanied in the past week by rumours that the dual premiership winner will quit the club come year's end.