Queensland have made a late team change for Game 2 of the Women's State of Origin series, which will see forward Keilee Joseph make her way into the team.

After missing Game One due to injury, Joseph will join the interchange bench in favour of Sophie Holyman, who will drop to the reserves.

A star powerhouse forward, the game will mark Joseph's third in the Origin arena.

The Maroons have also shifted Lauren Brown from the centres to hooker, with debutant Emmanita Paki moving to the starting outside backs and Destiny Brill dropping back to the interchange bench.

Their opponents, New South Wales, have made no late changes with Jakiya Whitfeld and Kirra Dibb named as the 18th and 19th players, respectively.

New South Wales vs Queensland teams

NSW Sky Blues

1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Jaime Chapman, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Corban Baxter, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Millie Elliott, 9. Olivia Higgins, 10. Caitlan Johnston, 11. Kezie Apps, 12. Yasmin Clysdale, 13. Keely Davis, 14. Tahlia Fuimaono, 15. Olivia Kernick, 16. Grace Kemp, 17. Sarah Togatuki, 18. Jakiya Whitfeld, 19. Kirra Dibb

Coach: Kylie Hilder

QLD Maroons

1. Tamika Upton, 2. Julia Robinson, 3. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Evan Pelite, 17. Emmanita Paki 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Shannon Mato, 4. Lauren Brown, 10. Jessika Elliston, 11. Tazmin Gray, 12. Romy Teitzel, 13. Sienna Lofipo, 9. Destiny Brill, 14. Emma Manzelmann, 15. Makenzie Weale,, 19. Keilee Joseph 16. Sophie Holyman 18. Zahara Tamara

Coach: Tahnee Norris