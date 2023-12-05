The Salford Red Devils have confirmed ex-NRL winger Ken Sio has been released by the club on compassionate grounds.

The 33-year-old Blacktown-born winger has played 104 games for the Red Devils where he scored 78 tries since making the switch to England ahead of the 2019 season in what is his second English Super League stint, having also played 61 games for Hull KR between 2015 and 2016.

In the NRL, Sio first played for the Parramatta Eels between 2011 and 2014, making 57 appearances, before returning from Hull KR to play for the Newcastle Knights, where he scored 17 tries in 41 games in 2017 and 2018.

The winger only re-signed with Salford in recent months, but managing director Paul King said his personal situation has changed dramatically.

“Kenny's personal situation sadly changed quite dramatically since signing his extension only a few months ago, and it is with regret but understanding that we have accepted his request for release on compassionate grounds," King said in a statement released by Salford to confirm the news.

“Kenny has been a magnificent servant to the Club over the last five years and has given us all plenty of moments to celebrate.

“I'm sure I join everyone in saying thank you to Ken, and wish him and his family the very best of luck going forward.”

Sio has been heralded as one of the Red Devils' finest ever signings, with director of operations Ian Blease and head coach Paul Rowlsey also paying respect to Sio's five-year tenure at the club.

“It was difficult to hear that Ken will not be returning to Salford," Rowley said.

“The whole group holds Kenny in such high regard and he has been a trusted friend to myself, and the group.

“We do however fully support Ken's decision to give his full attention to his family and wish him, Vicky, and the twins the absolute best in the future.”

It's now unclear whether Sio will look to continue his career in Australia, and to that note whether any NRL clubs would offer a contract for the veteran winger, who has also played two games for the Combined Nations All Stars during his stint in England.