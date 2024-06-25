The Wests Tigers may have moved a step closer to losing star prop Stefano Utoikamanu at the end of the 2024 season, with revelations he will test the open market.

The prop, who is due to be contracted at the Tigers next year, has clauses in his contract that will allow him to leave at the end of the campaign.

Utoikamanu either needed the Tigers to make the finals, or to play two State of Origin games to be locked into a deal that would run for next year.

Given he has been left out of Origin 2, and that the club are at the wrong end of the ladder with chances of playing finals football all but gone, he is all but cleared to test the open market.

It's understood the Tigers have made a five-year, four-million dollar offer for the star forward to remain with the club, but News Corp's David Riccio told SEN Radio that a rival club - although it's unclear who - would be willing to pay around the million dollar per season mark for the forward.

“I know a club that are willing to pay close to $1 million for him,” Riccio revealed on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Money won't be an issue on the open market for him compared to what the Tigers are willing to offer him.

“There's a crucial meeting at the club this week between (CEO) Shane Richardson and (coach) Benji Marshall who are going to meet with Stefano again.

“It's one last crack to convince him to stay or at least not go to the open market."

A contract of that size would likely leave Utoikamanu in the mix of the top-paid forwards in the game. Only Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Payne Haas, David Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake and Harry Grant are believed to earn at or above the seven-figure mark.

The Tigers will reportedly chase Nelson Asofa-Solomona - who appears to be out of favour at the Melbourne Storm - should they leave Utoikamanu.