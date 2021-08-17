The Rabbitohs may need to pay in-form five-eighth Cody Walker seven figures past the 2022 season should rival clubs rekindle their interest in the NSW half.

Currently contracted until the end of next year, Walker is sure to be a priority retention for the club's future, with his current run of form prompting some to believe South Sydney will need to fork up a heavy pay grade.

Speaking on Triple M, renowned reporter Brent Read said Walker could be the next 'million-dollar man'.

“I think you can see part of the reason why Souths made the decision to let Adam Reynolds go,” Read said.

“That’s because they’re going to have to shell out a hell of a lot more money for Cody Walker to keep him beyond next season.

“Cody is on a good wage now but not the million-dollar figure... I think we are seeing the game’s next million-dollar man.”

Read added that there is sure to be interest in the dashing playmaker, who has recorded a stunning 34 try assists this season.

Having shown previous interest in the 31-year-old, Read believes the Titans - among other Queensland clubs - could look to pry Walker from Redfern.

“I’ve got no doubt there will be [interest],” Read added.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.6

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 99.2

Kick Metres

“Think about the clubs that have had a go at him in the past. I’d be stunned if the Gold Coast don’t have a go at him, the Broncos have previously had a go at him and the other one to watch out for is expansion if it goes ahead in 2023.

“I don’t think it will but if it does Wayne Bennett will be at that club. Wayne Bennett has made no secret of his admiration for Cody Walker in recent weeks and I can see Bennett having a red-hot go at Cody Walker wherever he lands.”

However, despite the potential surge in interest, Read believes Walker will call the burrow home for the long-term.

“I don’t think he will leave Souths, he’s found a home there,” he said.

“They knew they had to keep money aside for Cody Walker because they knew they were going to be upgrading his deal.”

On top of his impressive try assists tally, Walker has amassed a staggering count on linebreak assists in 2021.

Cody Walker has become the first player in NRL history to register 50 linebreak assists in a regular season. And there’s still three games to go... 🤯#NRLTitansRabbitohs #NRL — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) August 14, 2021

The Rabbitohs star has played 137 games in the cardinal and myrtle since making his debut for the club in 2016.