A coaching team featuring both Craig Bellamy and Ricky Stuart has reportedly been floated as an option to take over from Brad Fittler by the NSWRL board.

The NSWRL are scrambling to lock in a new coach after Fittler unexpected quit his post in the last week.

Fittler's decision caught most by surprise, with the now outgoing coach having been pitching to retain his job as recently as early this week.

It had also been reported that the NSWRL were aiming to make a decision by the end of this week, but are now back to square 1 as they open for expressions of interest.

Multiple names have already been floated, but according to The Daily Telegraph, a team led by Ricky Stuart could be the winning candidate.

The Canberra Raiders boss, who has Michael Maguire alongside him in the nation's capital for the time being, has previously led the Blues.

The NSWRL have had a strong no head coach policy in recent times, but are looking to wind the role of Origin coach back to part-time encompassing less areas across the organisation.

It means a club coach coulf feasibly take over, and despite stern warnings from the likes of Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley this week, it's understood the NSWRL's preference could be for Ricky Stuart to head coach with Craig Bellamy on his staff.

It's believed the entire staff will be refreshed, with Paul McGregor, Andrew Johns and Greg Alexander all stepping aside.

That means Stuart would have free reign, with it believed the likes of Michael Ennis, Paul Gallen and Jason Ryles could all step in.

Phil Gould was reportedly in the mix to help Fittler before he quit, as was Ivan Cleary, while a host of other candidates could be viewed as candidates for either the head coaching role or an assistant role.

The Blues will be attempting to turn around two straight series losses in 2024.