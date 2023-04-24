Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton could reportedly make a decision on his future as soon as Wednesday.

Just weeks after dropping a bombshell on the Raiders that he would test the free agency market for the first time in his more than 200-game career for what is likely his final contract, it's believed the race for the veteran is down to three clubs.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, who have tabled an offer they believe is acceptable terms, and would also give Wighton the opportunity to live by the beach in Sydney and work for a premiership alongside great mate Latrell Mitchell.

The Dolphins, who have the lure of Wayne Bennett as coach, and the Raiders, who have tabled an offer believed to be worth $1.1 million per season in the direct of Wighton.

The five-eighth, who made the surprise call just over a week ago to retire from representative football to extend the back-end of his club career, is believed to be set to sign a four-year contract with withever club he signs with, and, according to News Corp earlier this week, has checked out the housing market in both Sydney and Brisbane ahead of a potential move.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler is now suggesting the clubs involved in the pursuit of Wighton have been told to expect an answer tomorrow after the Anzac Day public holiday.

LATEST: Teams in contention for Jack Wighton say they are expecting an answer tomorrow. One team - Souths think the money and terms they have offered Wighton are satisfactory - just a matter now if Wighton can bring himself to leave his career long club. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) April 24, 2023

It's understood the Rabbitohs are the favourites to land Wighton's signature despite the financial incentive being lessened.

Something of an odd recruitment decision, it would likely see Wighton shift to the centres should he make the move to Redfern, with Cody Walker the current number six and locked away on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

The Dolphins, who have missed plenty of marquee recruits ahead of their opening season, have already added Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth for 2024, and landing a player of Wighton's stature would add plenty to their cause next season - the final under Wayne Bennett before Kristian Woolf takes over.

The Redcliffe-based club suggested this week however they are not in a bidding war for Wighton.

But the question will still remain over whether Wighton can rip himself away from the Raiders, a club he has been with since his junior days after being scouted out of Orange and has gone on to play 225 games for - another four years would take him past 300 NRL games as a one-club player.