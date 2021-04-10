Despite being offered big money to move to the French rugby outfit Racing 92, Maika Sivo opted to stay loyal to Parramatta and put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal last month to remain with the Eels, and he has his parents to thank for that decision.

Reports surfaced last month that Sivo had been offered upwards of $600,000-a-season to move to the Parisian club, but thanks to the advice of father Joeli and mother Mere, Sivo took much less money and opted to stay in Australia.

According to NRL.com’s Dan Walsh, a second French Top 14 club had pressed for the Fijian star, who eventually chose loyalty over riches.

“Parra were the first club to give me an opportunity to play NRL,” Sivo told NRL.com.

“My parents always told me to stick with them because of that.

“They know I’m in good hands here and I’m very happy to stay for another two years.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay. I love this club.

“I know the attraction in rugby. But I never thought in my mind to go there.

“I’m just very happy here, so that made it easy to choose staying with Parra. I can’t see [myself] playing rugby league anywhere else, I don’t want to wear anything but a Parra jumper.

“I love the staff, the coach and the group of players here.”

Sivo was also reported to have had interest from as many as five NRL rivals as his future remained clouded.

The 27-year-old instead opted for the two-year, $800,000 extension tabled by Parramatta.

Sivo’s signing is hopefully the first of many for the Eels, with Mitch Moses, Nathan Brown and Ryan Matterson all unsigned past this season.

The Eels face off against St George Illawarra at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday night and will be looking to make it five wins from five to begin the season.