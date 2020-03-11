The ongoing feud between Matt Lodge and Broncos great Gordon Tallis has reached new heights after the Brisbane prop asked Tallis: “Why don’t you say it to my face?” at a function in Queensland last month.

As reported by Fox Sports, Tallis is said to have questioned Lodge’s leadership candidacy, having warned the club to avoid any decision to make the controversial Bronco player captain.

The former Maroon and Australian captain was invited to the function in Rockhampton as a guest speaker on the eve of the club’s clash with Central Queensland Capras in a trial match in mid-February.

Lodge questioned comments made by Tallis when the pair crossed paths at the event, asking the question “Why don’t you say it to my face?”

Fox Sports followed up the incident after contacting Tallis on the matter, with the former Brisbane forward adding: “It was very civil. It wasn’t like we were ever going to come to fisticuffs.

“He said to me “why don’t you say it to my face?”. So I did.

“I don’t think Matt Lodge should ever captain the Broncos.

“I just told him to keep his nose clean and play good footy and I’ll leave him alone.

“The more I think about it the more I think the whole thing around him being the captain of the Broncos is not really his fault.

“It’s a proud club with a rich history but this shows lately they’ve had an inability to develop leaders.

“The Broncos have let him down by putting him in that position. The club has shown no leadership.

“I’ve probably softened a bit on Lodge’s story because he has got a family now and he has worked hard to try and clean his act up.”

Tallis has been a strong critic of Lodge and the club in the past, with the prop having faced a great deal of disapproval after being banned to play in the NRL following imprisonment in New York.

Lodge’s name had been placed as a possible candidate for Bronco’s skipper as Darius Boyd’s successor, with the club facing wide spread criticism.

Brisbane soon appointed Alex Glenn to lead the club, joining an illustrious list of captains including Gene Miles, Wally Lewis, Allan Langer, Kevin Walters, Darren Lockyer and Tallis.