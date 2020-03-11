The ongoing feud between Matt Lodge and Broncos great Gordon Tallis has reached new heights after the Brisbane prop asked Tallis: “Why don’t you say it to my face?” at a function in Queensland last month.
As reported by Fox Sports, Tallis is said to have questioned Lodge’s leadership candidacy, having warned the club to avoid any decision to make the controversial Bronco player captain.
The former Maroon and Australian captain was invited to the function in Rockhampton as a guest speaker on the eve of the club’s clash with Central Queensland Capras in a trial match in mid-February.
Lodge questioned comments made by Tallis when the pair crossed paths at the event, asking the question “Why don’t you say it to my face?”
Fox Sports followed up the incident after contacting Tallis on the matter, with the former Brisbane forward adding: “It was very civil. It wasn’t like we were ever going to come to fisticuffs.
“He said to me “why don’t you say it to my face?”. So I did.
“I don’t think Matt Lodge should ever captain the Broncos.
“I just told him to keep his nose clean and play good footy and I’ll leave him alone.
“The more I think about it the more I think the whole thing around him being the captain of the Broncos is not really his fault.
“It’s a proud club with a rich history but this shows lately they’ve had an inability to develop leaders.
“The Broncos have let him down by putting him in that position. The club has shown no leadership.
“I’ve probably softened a bit on Lodge’s story because he has got a family now and he has worked hard to try and clean his act up.”
Tallis has been a strong critic of Lodge and the club in the past, with the prop having faced a great deal of disapproval after being banned to play in the NRL following imprisonment in New York.
Lodge’s name had been placed as a possible candidate for Bronco’s skipper as Darius Boyd’s successor, with the club facing wide spread criticism.
Brisbane soon appointed Alex Glenn to lead the club, joining an illustrious list of captains including Gene Miles, Wally Lewis, Allan Langer, Kevin Walters, Darren Lockyer and Tallis.
Tallis is a bighead and thinks he is the only one that should ever captain the Broncos. Lodge should have whacked him one.
Disagree Rooster, I’m with Tallis on this one. He should be happy that he still has a footy career after his little NY episode. TBH I still can’t believe he was allowed to return but hey the nrl see things differently case by case 😒😒😒
These clowns mouth off like Terddy123When I kick his arse in the head. ⚰
No excuses Terddy🎀123. Are you going to dress in your pink🧚♀️ tights? 🔫😎👊
You can’t have a captain with the recent criminal history of Lodge, its absurd and why Brisbane keep failing every year with a strong roster. Spend some big money on a quality half that has the brains to be a leader, and sacrifice one of the 50 gun forwards you have in return, problem solved. Or at least sack Lodge and send him to work in a cafe for a year like we did with Friend first 😜
I couldn’t give a rats red ring what Tallis says. World class meathead. Having said that though, Lodge should be serving 8-10 yrs on Rikers Island.
Cant stand Tallis, but we all know lodge cant fight anyway. After seeing those pathetic wild haymakers Lodge threw at that hapless yank in the US that all missed their target a few years ago.
Yea but he was pretty off his face that night. Hard to keep balance and throw steady punches in that condition.
………I WILL TELL THEM CHALKY……
chalkyMarch 10, 2020 at 9:45 pm
“tell the Roosters supporters not to bring Souths into stories that are not about Souths, then I will agree with you.”
Yes ……Chalky you goose, what ever you reckon……soufths are doomed to fail in 2020 with their Nana Glen Farm in the open air money gifts and their transit.lounge antics.😁
Oooh Everything is not well in the horse paddock.
When the Broncs miss the 2020 finals series does Seibold pack his bags I wonder.
Lodge isn’t a good example to any player. So shouldn’t be a captain in any grade.
Rooster….even sober I think Tallis would clean Lodge up pretty easily. I remember a small incident last year Manly v Broncos when Lodge was niggling until AFB went at him…..Lodge retreated pretty quickly.
At least Tallis proved himself in the NRL and has every right to comment.
Lodge should be behind bars and needs to shut his mouth
The underlying aspect for the Broncs is that they have no leader
This guy isn’t a leader Greenberg let him back in. another reason why he should be sacked but that’s a different story for a different day…