As a lifelong Tigers fan, I am hurting.

I’m in my first year of a postgraduate degree, yet I haven’t seen my team make the finals since I was in Year 7.

The only Tigers game I saw this year (after moving interstate to Victoria) was a 40-6 drubbing at the hands of Manly at Bankwest, and although I wouldn’t stop short of calling the last few weeks of the season a chore to watch my team play, I persisted.

I went to a school in Sydney where NRL was far from the common tongue, with the code taking second fiddle to English Football. Those who did watch rugby league were predominantly Manly and Roosters fans – clubs who were enjoying moderate success at the time, in fact, I was unable to speak in my PDHPE class (taught by a Sea-Eagles tragic) until the Tigers won three in a row.

Yet after this season, I felt that I should speak up and voice my opinions.

After each loss, it seems that we pursue a different target for the source of the club’s results. While we laud the club after a win, or a hard-fought loss (take our second game against Penrith), we are quick to point fingers when a match doesn’t go our way, whether that be at the players, 'Madge' or CEO Justin Pascoe.

I truly believe that this current furore would not have been the same if we beat the Bulldogs, yet I don’t believe the club's poor results come from one person in particular, nor do I think the solutions that the fans or media conjure up will provide any sustainable change.

Each year the Tigers fail to make the finals, they bring in players to fix the club at the detriment of other players. Our list stability is appalling. Out of 29 players who played for the Tigers in 2018, only five, as it stands, will be at the club next year (Brooks, Garner, Liddle, Nofoaluma, Twal), with that figure only rising by two the subsequent year with the inclusion of Mikaele and Talau.

In comparison, South Sydney have 9 players from their 2018 season still at the club (assuming the resigning of Burns and Nicholls), Melbourne has 10 players, and the Roosters at 11.

I’m a firm believer that team cohesion, and culture-building takes time – yet with a roster that is constantly changing, I struggle to see how any culture can grow.

One other critique levelled at the Tigers is their poor recruitment, and while I admit I was ecstatic to see the likes of Josh Reynolds, Moses Mbye, Russell Packer and Ben Matulino join the club at the time – it’s a sad realisation to admit that none of these players had the tenure at the club that the fans, nor the player had hoped for.

Given this, it is only now Maguire is nearing the end of clearing Ivan Cleary’s raft recruitments in an effort to allow him ample money and space to build a roster suited to himself.

However, the Tigers have long plucked players based on success at other, stronger clubs – expecting similar results. The signing of Robert Jennings epitomises this, scoring an incredible 19 tries in 21 games at South Sydney amongst a backline of Gagai, Inglis, Walker and Reynolds, however, he failed to reach these statistics at the Tigers.

There are also strong parallels to Joseph Leilua with his form at Canberra.

On the contrary, arguably the Tigers best signings this year were Laurie and Utoikamanu, both not out of the frame for rookie of the year - if it wasn’t for Reece Walsh and Sam Walker that is.

Whilst the Tigers can’t advertise themselves to prospect players as a premiership contender, they are able to as career builders. Players in their peak years will undoubtedly choose a club they see with immediate success, which is no wonder why previous targets like Latrell Mitchell and Jai Arrow chose South Sydney over us.

However, for players vying for time in the NRL, the Tigers can establish themselves as a perfect location.

Yet when reading the speculation over the Tigers' prospective signings, we aren’t remotely linked to young players. Yes, the Tigers need additional experience and leadership to bolster a youthful squad. Regardless of on-field performance, James Tamou's signing was crucial, especially with the departure of Benji Marshall.

However, with that, we also require next year’s Laurie’s and Utoikimanu’s to continue building a culture of youthful talent and flair. This is where the Tigers will regain an identity, and a culture – mirroring that of 2005.

Additionally, I believe that the Tigers need to look in other streams for potential players. The signings of Oliver Gildart and Jackson Hastings from overseas will hopefully provide a Super League change to the Tigers, and hopefully provide a welcomed refresh of the lacklustre performances the Tigers exhibited throughout the season.

There is no harm in the Tigers recruiting more from the Super League (partially due to the lack of available talent here for next year), and who knows – fingers crossed they can secure their next Gareth Ellis.

Secondly, there is a wealth of young, quality players at other clubs who are being made to bide time behind stronger rosters. Players like Tex Hoy or Adam Keighran - who were afforded limited time for their respective squads - would perfectly suit the utility role vacated by the departing Mbye.

Similarly, a player like former Australian schoolboy Lindsay Smith would provide youthful quality for the Tigers forward pack, or bringing Sam McIntyre back to the club (who I personally think is extremely underrated).

No, we can’t expect finals solely from recruiting younger players, however, it gives Wests a promising future – something the Tigers haven’t had since the demise of the 'big four'.

Whilst I’m well aware that these options may be incredibly unlikely – and maybe I am delusional - Tigers fans need to resign ourselves to the fact that we realistically aren’t going to sign a player who is chasing immediate success, nor should we want a player who isn’t 100% committed to representing the club.

While we are all hurting at another season of disappointing results, now cannot be the time to throw club, coach, and players all in the firing line demanding immediate change – it is now the club needs our support the most – in whatever path they take.