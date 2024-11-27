The 2024 Pacific Championships have come to a close after the Australian Kangaroos defeated Tonga in the Final, but every nation was unable to field the best team due to either injuries or suspensions.

Following the end of the tournament, Zero Tackle has examined all the national teams and compared them to the best possible team they could have potentially used if all players were available for selection and weren't injured or suspended.

Coached by Kristian Woolf, Tonga fielded a strong team but was far from its best due to several injured or suspended players.

Despite making the 2024 Pacific Championships Final before losing to Australia, they did it without the likes of David Fifita, Tevita Tatola, Tyson Frizell, Will Penisini, Moeaki Fotuaika, Siosifa Talakai, Konrad Hurrell and Siosiua Taukeiaho, among others.

The Back-Line

Tonga produced their best back-line in the 2024 Pacific Championships Final bar two small changes.

Lehi Hopoate had a good tournament in the fullback role after ousting Tolutau Koula and Isaiah Iongi for the position, but his inexperience showed in the big moments, and he has yet to register a full season of football under his belt.

Able to make highlights in the big moments, his Manly Sea Eagles teammate Tolutau Koula would replace him at the back of the field, but Hopoate and Iongi would make a case for the country's best fullback in the coming years.

Eels centre Will Penisini would also return to the team after sustaining an injury in the final match of the home-and-away season that saw him ruled out of the entire tournament.

His inclusion would push Paul Alamoti to the reserves and contend with Moses Suli for the other centre spot - Suli's size and versatility to play in the forwards if needed gives him the advantage over the rookie.

Changes: Tolutau Koula, Will Penisini

The Forward Pack

Kristian Woolf needs to give Soni Luke the keys to run the ruck in the national side.

After years of playing back-up to Siliva Havili, Luke has shown that he has the potential and skill to play 80 minutes at dummy-half and provides more attacking flair for his forwards. Many were surprised that he was taken off in the final ten minutes of the 2024 Pacific Championships final against the Kangaroos.

The rest of the forward pack would remain the same but with Tyson Frizell slotting into the back-row. A proven match-winner, Frizell has represented Australia, Tonga and the NSW Blues and would provide valuable experience to the squad.

Unfortunately, this would push Eliesa Katoa to the interchange bench after he had his best season in the NRL to date. However, he could provide the X-factor that Woolf is after and dominant in limited minutes on the field.

Changes: Soni Luke, Tyson Frizell

The Interchange Bench

The interchange bench consists of two changes, with Gold Coast Titans duo David Fifita and Moeaki Fotuaika forcing their way back into the team, adding to an already stacked forward pack.

No one can doubt Fifita's ability on the field, while Fotuaika is a workhorse and will give you above-average running metres and tackles.

They would join Keaon Koloamatangi and Eliesa Katoa on the bench, meaning Tonga will be without a back-up hooker or utility back.

Although that might potentially cost them, Fifita can slot right into the centres, and a four-man forward rotation off the bench would keep the aggression and intensity in the match, something the Tongan team is known for.

Changes: David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika

On the left side is the team that played in the in the 2024 Pacific Championships final, and on the right side is their Best 17 that they could have potentially selected if everyone was fully fit and free from injuries and suspensions.