Bradman Best has scored the final try of the 2023 State of Origin series, icing the contest for the Blues who managed to avoid a series sweep.

In what was the only try of the second 40 minutes, James Tedesco broke the game open to add to the Blues' eight point lead by bursting through the line from long range.

He would then hand the ball off to Best who was in support, scoring under the sticks. It allowed the Blues to extend their advantage to 14 points, which was unassailable for the Maroons.

It was Best's second try of the evening on his Origin debut, having scored during the first half (and earlier being denied the game's opening try by the bunker).

The Blues ultimately took out the contest 24 points to 10, having earlier led at halftime 18 points to 10 on the back of some excellent attack from both sides during the opening 40 minutes.