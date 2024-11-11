Cameron Munster is no guarantee of returning to the Australian Kangaroos squad in 2025.

That, at least, is the view of head coach Mal Meninga after his side registered a tense victory over Tonga in the final of the 2024 Pacific Championships at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

And who can blame the coach?

Munster missed this year's Pacific Championships as he went in for off-season surgery on the same injury that cost him a spot in this year's State of Origin series.

Tom Dearden was his replacement on both occasions, with the North Queensland Cowboys' five-eighth - who is likely to stay in the six next year after Todd Payten's side re-signed his new halves partner Jake Clifford - impressing on all occasions at representative level.

He couldn't help the Maroons over the line in the Origin series, but did that for the Kangaroos on Sunday.

When the assertion was made during the post-match press conference that Dearden only had his jersey because Munster was injured, Meninga gave a three-word response that could leave any chance of the Melbourne Storm star returning to the Kangaroos set up next year on thin ice.

“Who says that?” Meninga asked.

Dearden was among the best on field in Sunday's win over Tonga for the Kangaroos, and now could be in the box seat to head on Australia's tour of England next year as the rugby league Ashes return, before the green and gold gear up to host the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Meninga said Dearden's confidence and belief were behing his strong performance.

“Obviously his leadership skills have helped him in his development as a player and a person,” Meninga said.

“With us I feel that his confidence has grown over the three games. His belief that he belongs in this arena, he belongs in that six jersey.

“It's all around Tom believing in Tom.

“Once he gets that on a regular basis he's a terrific player.”

Coming off a season where Dearden at times was the single-handed driving force for the Cowboys - who eventually made the finals - the five-eighth is signed long-term in Townsville and will likely only continue bettering his game in the months and seasons to come.

Dearden may go into 2025 as the front-runner, but Munster, and Canterbury Bulldogs star Matt Burton will also be gunning for the number six jersey in 12 months time.

Burton missed the Pacific Championships squad, but in a touring side where only two halfbacks may be named, he would bring additional utility value with his ability to play in the centres - something he has done previously not just at club level, but at representative level as well.

A former Dally M centre of the year, Burton helped drag the Bulldogs into the finals for the first time in eight years during 2024, and the club will be hoping his form is good enough to repeat the dose, which would automatically have him in the picture to tour the United Kingdom at the back-end of next year.

Munster will be fit for Round 1 in 2025 and hoping for an injury-free season with the push to a State of Origin jumper likely to be on between he and Dearden.

Dearden could yet find himself shuffled into the number seven at that level if Daly Cherry-Evans elects to retire from the representative arena, given his likely long-term replacement Sam Walker will miss the first half of 2025 with an ACL injury.