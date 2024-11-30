A leading candidate has emerged as the frontrunner to coach the NSW Blues as the NSWRL board is set to make a decision as early as next week.

Since Michael Maguire confirmed his departure from the NSW Blues to link up with the Brisbane Broncos, several names have emerged as his potential replacement.

There has been no shortage of potential replacements, with rumours linking some individuals to the job. Others have already ruled themselves out of potentially taking over the coaching reigns.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Laurie Daley has emerged as the favourite to replace Michael Maguire and return as the head coach of the NSW Blues.

This comes after he has increasing support from officials, the playing group, fans and sponsors and it will mark his return to the role after being axed by the Blues eight years ago.

The state's head coach from 2013 to 2017, he was only able to win six out of a possible 15 matches during this stint.

However, it came during the middle of Queensland's incredible run of 11 series wins in 12 years, which included several future Immortals such as Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis.

“I've said all along I'm always happy to help where I can and I was prepared to help Freddy and it surprised me when Freddy withdrew because I would have loved to have been a part of him helping New South Wales,” Daley said in October.

“I've said along if people thought I could help out I would help out in any role. Coach could be an option, being a mentor, being in a leadership role, whatever it may be. I'm always happy to help where I can.”

The Daily Telegraph understands that the quartet of Matt King, Michael Ennis, Paul McGregor and Trent Barrett remain in contention as the NSW Blues still consider all their options.

Brian Smith, Danny Buderus and Geoff Toovey have also been recently linked with the coaching role, but the latest update indicates they have been overlooked in favour of the other candidates.

Aged 70, Smith coached over 600 first-grade matches in Australia for the Illawarra Steelers, St George Dragons, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters between 1984 and 2012.

The third-most experienced NRL coach in history, Smith is regarded as one of the best coaches and helped lead three different clubs to four Grand Finals in 1992, 1993, 2001 and 2010.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs coach Dean Pay also showed interest in the role. Dean Young, Brett White, Ben Hornby, and Justin Holbrook are other names that have been linked to the Blues role over the past few months.

Andrew Johns, Andrew Ryan, Brad Fittler, John Cartwright and Phil Gould have all ruled themselves out of the potential job as well as current NRL coaches Craig Bellamy, Ricky Stuart and Ivan Cleary.