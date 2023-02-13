If you don't know the name Isaiya Katoa now, you'll be learning it very soon.

The young half will celebrate his 19th birthday on Saturday, the day before the Dolphins' second trial match, yet the former Panther plays with poise far beyond his teenage years.

So highly rated is Katoa that Tongan head coach Kristian Woolf, who is an assistant at the Dolphins, dragged the 18-year-old along to England for the World Cup, despite the youngster having to complete his HSC tests on tour.

Starting alongside Anthony Milford in the first trial match, Katoa had a handful of errors throughout the clash but the positives far outweighed the negatives as the halfback steered them around the park, kicking a 40/20 in the first six minutes.

Wayne Bennett pinched the prospect from Penrith's junior system early last year, causing the Panthers to drop the kid from their Jersey Flegg side before recalling him for the Grand Final, where he slotted the match-winning field goal.

However, Milford and Sean O'Sullivan are guaranteed to start the season as the club's maiden halves pairing, leaving Katoa to ply is trade in reserve grade.

He's already a step above Queensland Cup, though.

Most players Katoa's age would let errors get to them personally, and affect their game, however the teenager isn't burdened by the same mentality.

Dolphins recruit Isaiya Katoa with a Golden Point field goal to seal the win for the Panthers over the Knights in the Jersey Flegg Grand Final today, 19-18!!!#NRL #JerseyFlegg pic.twitter.com/l2rSQhlIbY — Roast (@thenrlroast) September 25, 2022

The 18-year-old dropped the opening kick-off and handed the Cowboys the first attacking opportunity, enough to derail most teenager's nights, however Katoa shook off the error, produced the 40/20 minutes later and then laid on the club's second try through Lachlan Hubner.

However, not only do Milford and O'Sullivan have a mortgage on the halves spots, but Kodi Nikorima already has a hand on the No. 14 jersey, begging the question - where will Wayne Bennett fit the youngster?

It appears almost certain the teenager will debut in 2023 however with no room in the 17, where the half squeezes in is anyone's guess.

There's immense pressure on Anthony Milford as heads into a pivotal season, having not produced consistent football in years.

O'Sullivan is at his fifth club in six seasons, although was outstanding for Penrith in patches last year, while Kodi Nikorima is set to play for three clubs in the span of 12 months.

Don't be surprised if some early season shockers launch Katoa into the No. 6 jersey, although expect Isaiya to partner Albert Kelly in the halves for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup to start the regular season.

Regardless, it's a name you'll want to learn fast.