We’re looking back on the career of Kevin Campion this week, one of the hardest-working back-rowers of the 1990s and early 2000s. The journeyman represented Gold Coast, St George, Adelaide, Brisbane, Warriors and the Cowboys in his 12-year career where he notched up 241 appearances, scoring 20 tries.

Campion played in an incredible four grand finals, winning two and losing two while he also achieved Origin success, playing in all three games for Queensland in 2001.

Q: You played at six different NRL clubs. Three of which are defunct now (Gold Coast, St George and Adelaide) but is there a certain club that remains closest to your heart after representing them?

Kevin: Obviously the Broncos where we won two premierships in three years while I was there. I loved playing at the Warriors and Cowboys and am proud that I played a part in helping rebuild both of those clubs.

Q: You suffered heartbreak in two Grand Finals with St George and the Warriors either side of a successful two premierships in three seasons with Brisbane. What was it like playing in such a strong era of the club with a plethora of stars and under the leadership of Wayne Bennett?

Kevin: I feel very fortunate to be a part of those two teams in Brisbane. They were two very different sides with very different qualities. The ‘98 side – full of superstars, while the 2000 side (was a) dominant forwards powerhouse.

Q: What’s the difference between the winning squads you played with, and the Runners-up line-ups of St George and the Warriors?

Kevin: The coach was the difference. Wayne never changed anything in our game that got us to the GF. Every player knew their job and would sacrifice anything for Wayne and the team.

Q: Tell me about what happened in the halftime team talk in the 2002 Grand Final with Daniel Anderson. What do you think turned that game around?

Kevin: The coaching staff and senior management thought it would be a good idea to make a mock commentary of scoring a try to win the GF. Little did they know that we wouldn’t be playing the Broncos instead of the Roosters. Anyway, it was a big flop but it didn’t have any bearing on the outcome of the game. We didn’t play the style of football that got us there and were overwhelmed by the occasion.

Q: You proudly represented Queensland in the Super League era and then again in 2001 and 2002. Where’s this rank in your career achievements?

Kevin: Very highly. All I wanted to do was play for QLD and although it came later in my career I’m very proud of the achievement.

Q: Retired back in 2004 with the Cowboys. What convinced you to retire at the end of that season?

Kevin: Another preseason under Billy Johnstone was a big factor. But seriously I knew it was time. The body was giving up.

Q: What have you been up to since retiring from the NRL?

Kevin: I own a Commercial Cleaning and a Protective Coating Company on the Gold Coast.

