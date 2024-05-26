The opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series is just around the corner, with teams to be named after Round 12.

Injuries for both states have created one of the more intriguing team selections in recent years, with both states having to answer various questions through their 17.

The two states however will name their teams at different times.

UPDATE: The NSW Blues named their team shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening. To view the 20-man squad in full, click here.

The Queensland Maroons meanwhile, under the coaching of Billy Slater, will wait until Monday morning to name their team.

The QRL has confirmed the announcement for the team will be made at 9 am (AEST) on Monday.

Teams will then settle into camp ahead of Game 1 for approximately a week and a half ahead of the game with both states to hold captain's runs likely on Accor Stadium the day before the game. Queensland will likely travel to Sydney two or three days before Game 1.

The opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 5 at Sydney's Accor Stadium, with kick-off set for 8:05 pm (AEST).