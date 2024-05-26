The opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series is just around the corner, with teams to be named after Round 12.

Injuries for both states have created one of the more intriguing team selections in recent years, with both states having to answer various questions through their 17.

The two states however will name their teams at different times.

As has become tradition, Michael Maguire, who is taking charge of his first Origin series as head coach of the NSW Blues, is expected to name his team on Sunday evening immediately after the completion of Round 12.

While the time is to be confirmed and will likely hinge on any injuries sustained during Sunday afternoon's final games of the round, in previous years, the team for the state south of the border has often been named around 7 pm (AEST) or just after.

There is however now speculation the Blues will delay naming their team until Monday morning to allow for Nicho Hynes to have his scan results returned as he battles an ongoing calf problem.

Hynes failed to return despite passing a HIA during Saturday's heavy loss to the Penrith Panthers.

The Queensland Maroons meanwhile, under the coaching of Billy Slater, will wait until Monday morning to name their team.

The QRL has confirmed the announcement for the team will be made at 9 am (AEST) on Monday.

Teams will then settle into camp ahead of Game 1 for approximately a week and a half ahead of the game with both states to hold captain's runs likely on Accor Stadium the day before the game. Queensland will likely travel to Sydney two or three days before Game 1.

The opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 5 at Sydney's Accor Stadium, with kick-off set for 8:05 pm (AEST).