It has been a chaotic last 12 months on the transfer market as teams gear up for the 2025 NRL season.

42 players who had game time at a previous club have found new homes for 2025, and with the 2025 NRL draw announced today, all of them will be circling certain games in their calendars as they prepare to take on old teammates.

Here is when you can watch all of those departing players go up against their old teammates for the first time.

All times AEDT until daylight savings finishes, AEST after daylight savings finishes.

Round 1

Euan Aitken and Lachlan Hubner: The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Friday March 7, 8:05pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Karl Lawton and Jaxson Paulo: Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, March 8, 7:35pm at 4 Pines Park, Manly

Round 2

Daniel Saifiti: Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins, Thursday, March 13, 8pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Jazz Tevaga: New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles, Friday, March 14, 6pm at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Damien Cook: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Saturday, March 15, 3pm at WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Round 3

Junior Tupou: The Dolphins vs Wests Tigers, Saturday, March 22, 5:30pm at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Josh Addo-Carr: Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Sunday, March 23, 4:05pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Round 4

Nil

Round 5

Hohepa Puru: Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, Thursday, April 3, 8pm at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Clint Gutherson and Zac Lomax: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, April 5, 3pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Enari Tuala: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights, Sunday, April 6, 6:15pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 6

Ethan Sanders: Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders, Saturday, April 12, 7:35pm at TIO Stadium, Darwin

Round 7

Nil

Round 8

Royce Hunt: Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks, Sunday, April 27, 4:05pm at Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

Round 9

Jack Williams: Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels, Friday, May 2, 6pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Jack Bird : Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, May 3, 7:45pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 10

Stefano Utoikamanu: Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers, Sunday, May 11, 2pm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 11

Matt Arthur: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels, Friday, May 16, 6pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Sitili Tupouniua: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters, Friday, May 16, 8pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 12

Nil

Round 13

Isaiah Iongi and Blaize Talagi: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels, Sunday, June 1, 4:05pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Round 14

Max Feagai: The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Friday, June 6, 8pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Addin Fonua-Blake> Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors, Saturday, June 7, 5:30pm at Sharks Stadium, Cronulla

Jarome Luai, Isaiah Papali'i, Sunia Turuva: Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers, Sunday, June 8, 4:05pm at CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Round 15

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki: North Queensland Cowboys vs The Dolphins, Saturday, June 14, 7:35pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Round 16

James Fisher-Harris: New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers, Saturday, June 21, 3pm at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Chad Townsend: Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys, Sunday, June 22, 4:05pm at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Reagan Campbell-Gillard: Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans, Sunday, June 22, 6:15pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Round 17

James Schiller: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, Friday, June 27, 8pm at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Round 18

Savelio Tamale: Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, July 5, 5:30pm at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Terrell May: Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers, Sunday, July 6, 2pm at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Jamie Humphreys, Josh Schuster: Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, July 6, 4:05pm at 4Pines Park, Manly

Round 19

Nil

Round 20

Nil

Round 21

Valentine Holmes: North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Friday, July 25, 6pm at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Erin Clark, Tanah Boyd: New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans, Saturday, July 26, 3pm at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 22

Jeral Skelton: Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Sunday August 3, 2pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Round 23

Marcelo Montoya: Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors, Saturday, August 9, 7:35pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Round 24

Dean Hawkins: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels, Saturday, August 16, 7:35pm at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Round 25

Nil

Round 26

Nil

Round 27

Nil