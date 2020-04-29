It was late in July in the year 2008. I remember having breakfast and seeing footage of Sonny Bill Williams at an airport.

It’s a fair few years ago now but I’m almost certain I was getting ready for work and not paying too much attention, but remember reading “SBW headed for France” or something similar.

The ridiculously talented 22-year old had just re-signed for five years with the Bulldogs so I didn’t give it too much attention. Probably a holiday to celebrate the mega deal. Who knows?

By the time I had arrived at work however all the news websites had the full story up that Sonny Bill Williams was headed to France to play Rugby Union, walking out on not only the Bulldogs but the code.

Being naive at the time to just how useless most Rugby League contracts truly are, I figured it was a publicity stunt and that he’d be back in a week and kitted up to represent the club where he was making a name for himself in a big way.

Oh how wrong I would prove to be.

SBW walked out on the Dogs and the game, leaving a shocking taste in the mouths of Dogs fans (and honestly most of the Rugby League community) that still exists to this day.

Why I hear you ask?

Cause he felt like it … the money was good, and cause why not?

This was a 22-year old with the world at his feet and, depending on how you look at it, either brilliant or detestable advisors in his ear.

In terms of his bank balance, and eventually his world wide brand recognition, the move was brilliant. His name was everywhere for weeks. He walked into a mega MEGA deal to play a game where he wouldn’t have to cop the wear and tear of rugby league, in a league far below the top leagues.

In terms of reputation however, he was seen as a spoilt brat who decided he was too good for the game, his club and the contract he signed, and wanted to do something. So he did it.

Truthfully I am firmly in the second camp as will probably become apparent in the below. I look forward to the “get over it” comments from the educated masses in the facebook replies.

SBW wouldn’t return to the greatest game of all until his cringe voice-over dominated return from the bench for the Roosters. He would play his part in a Premiership winning team before turning back to the dark side in the 15 a side game.

He is now collection pension checks playing in England after becoming the most decorated two code player of the modern era.

But … What if Sonny Bill Williams didn’t walk out on the Bulldogs?

Straight up, given his early years in the game and success in the rah rah code, SBW would now be remembered as one of the game’s best ever forwards if he had made better decisions.

Before we move on any further, I’m saying that the way SBW went about his departure was childish, bratty and ultimately stained his legacy forever. If you can’t agree with that then there’s no way we’re agreeing. If he wanted a release, seek it and let the club work it out. Don’t walk out in the middle of the night just cause.

He would have been capped as many times for club and country as he wanted, or that his body allowed. I have no doubt he would have become captain at both levels also.

All up he played 118 games of club Rugby League and 12 times for the Kiwis. He played 169 Union games, again internationals included.

Union seasons are shorter than League seasons so if I had to guess, it’s almost certain that if he had avoided injury that SBW would be at 300+ appearances at his current age of 34.

Ultimately I can see him chasing a move to Bondi eventually, hopefully at the completion of the five year contract he obviously never intended on honouring.

SBW just feels like a Roosters player. Flashy, pricey and a little bit smug, but can back it up … So the kind of person you love to hate. The personification of the tri-colours.

In terms of talent, there were few better. He was so quick for his size. He had the best step. Could hit like a truck. He was a freak. Still is despite his career winding down.

If he hadn’t taken a holiday in that other code, his body might not be in the peak condition it is despite being almost 35. There’s no denying Union is a physical game, but surely even the biggest red-rag wearing fan could argue that it’s a step back from league.

Another eight to 10 seasons of NRL action and who knows? Maybe he wouldn’t still be active.

Reputation wise, SBW would be held in super high regard. Right now he is seen as a hired gun. He’ll play for the highest bidder.

Not exactly unfair being that he has represented 10 clubs across two codes.

Verdict

If he had stayed at the Dogs, or even moved to the Roosters, he’d be a 300+ gamer, perhaps the best forward of the modern generation. He was honestly that good.

As it stands he’s a Premiership winner in two codes. A World Cup winner in Rugby. Even played a bit of 7s.

He’s a former New Zealand Heavyweight boxing champion and arguably one of the biggest names in New Zealand sport.

He’s a role model to millions and in limited interactions I cannot speak highly enough of hid friendliness and willingness to give up his time for fans, especially young fans.

It’s hard to say he made a bad decision career-wise, despite the circumstances.

I have no doubt in the world that he’d have been the first million dollar forward, probably the first ever million dollar player across any position.

That said, he’ll always be that guy who walked out on the Dogs, which is very much unfair considering all he has achieved … yet purely of his own doing.