Over the past fortnight we have taken a look at what would have happened if Brett Hodgson didn’t throw that history changing pass, and also what would have happened if DCE had honoured his Titan contract.

Today we’re going to take a look at what would have happened in 2008 if Greg Bird hadn’t have been suspended in 2008.

For the purpose of this we’re largely going to stay clear of the specifics and judgement and focus purely on if the entire incident didn’t happen and how it affects the season.

Again, I’m not making light of the situation in any way, nor am I passing any judgement. This is purely a look at what may have happened to the 2008 season if Bird had been available for the Sharks come finals time.

What would have happened if Greg Bird had been available for the entire 2008 season?

2008 was a strange year, especially now looking back.

We had a three-way tie for the Minor Premiership with the heavily over the cap Storm edging out Manly and Cronulla on points differential.

The traditionally powerful Bulldogs finished last.

This was also the first time a team finishing 8th beat the Minor Premiers during the unfortunate McIntyre Top 8 System.

Traditional underdogs, the Sharks, started the 2008 season with away wins over both Manly and Melbourne. It was the last time the Sharks would beat the Sea Eagles at Brookvale.

Coincidentally the opening fortnight would involve the three teams who would top the competition after 24 regular season rounds.

Ultimately the Storm, despite losing in round one of the finals series, would belt the Sharks to qualify for the Grand Final where they were played off the park by a rampant Manly side.

Which brings up back to our original question. How would this have changed, if at all, if the Sharks had Greg Bird in their ranks approaching the finals series?

No one has enjoyed/endured a love/hate relationship with Greg Bird quite like me. Early on I just didn’t see it in Bird. Whereas many saw Bird as a future star, I saw a hard working yet ultimately error prone fringe first grader.

Truthfully I don’t think I’d ever moved on from the 2004 incident that saw Bird, for reasons known only to himself, knee Shane Marteene in the head. The send off and 10 week suspension pretty much ended any love affair I was ever going to have with the utility.

Fast forward to 2008 and Bird’s performances had not only relegated that incident to a distant, yet horror memory, but Bird had made his debut for state and country. He was even named man of the match in the halves for the Blues that year.

Simply put, Bird was a huge piece of the Sharks Premiership puzzle.

Now despite finishing equal top of the competition, this Sharks side was not one exactly overflowing with future immortals. They finished the season with a points differential of +67. Melbourne finished +302 and Manly +290.

Luke Covell topped the points scoring while Brett Kimmorley was one of the best halves of the era, but otherwise the side was largely made up of the likes of Brett Seymour, Fraser Anderson and the like. Gallen and Bird gave the side the NSW bash brothers, while Snowden and Douglas were emerging forwards.

Despite this, Sharks fans were beginning to dream of a first ever Premiership. They were fighting for a Minor Premiership and had just battered the Roosters (who would finish 4th) 20-0 at then Toyota Stadium.

Then it happened.

We all know what “it” was and I don’t care to revisit the incident as it’s been covered 1000 times elsewhere, but suddenly the Sharks were without their most creative forward and a HUGE part of their title challenge when Greg Bird was stood down and ultimately unavailable for the rest of the season.

Brett Kimmorley aside, if you’d asked me which player I’d want suited up for every game for the rest of 2008, Greg Bird is that man. He hadn’t converted even his biggest doubters … but was no longer available.

I can’t over state the importance of Bird to the Sharks run. Their entire game plan was to bash teams about, grind them down then score via an offload or clever pass or run from Kimmorley, Seymour or Kearney.

Greg Bird WAS the game plan. He, Gallen and Anderson would belt teams from pillar to post. Bird himself would often provide the magic too, hence his being named in the halves for the Blues.

His absence from the Sharks side made it a much weaker outfit.

Ultimately the Sharks would win their remaining regular season games, albeit against poor opposition. They’d then, in front of probably the most hostile Shark Park crowd of all time, defeat the Raiders 36-10 in the finals.

Via a shock Warriors win over the Storm, Cronulla would host the Storm/Broncos victor on the Friday night at the SFS for a Grand Final birth.

Despite the win streak and week off, the Sharks look absolutely second class against the Storm that night. Their tactics didn’t work and they couldn’t drag Melbourne into an ugly grind; their only real hope of victory.

Melbourne clicked that night but Cronulla were dire. DIRE!!!

You add Greg Bird to that contest and everything is completely different. The level of belief is different. The Sharks entered that game having lost Bird and Seymour within a month.

I was on a bus full of Sharks fans who despite the early beers and hope didn’t for a second think we could beat the Storm without the two unavailable players.

You add Bird at 6 and I guarantee it’s different. Noddy is allowed more freedom, Gallen doesn’t have to try to do as much, and ultimately the Sharks push Melbourne a lot further that night.

Given the run they were on, plus a fit and firing Greg Bird, the Sharks start on fire, take an early lead and grind Melbourne out in a dire yet effective tactic. The crowd was dead set 95% Sharks and it was LOUD. The crowd, nor the Sharks never got into the game. They were defeated before kick off.

“One player wouldn’t change a 28-0 scoreline” I hear them crow in the comments. Usually I’d agree, but this was THE player. The Sharks entire system was made for Greg Bird. The Sharks don’t start so poorly with an Origin half in their ranks.

Verdict: The Sharks come close or perhaps even pip the Storm that night. Either way, Manly run up a cricket scoreline the next week as no side in 2008 was touching that side on Grand Final day.

One thing is for sure, that 28-0 nightmare night becomes a far better contest and the next week, as a Sharks fan, is waaaay less depressing.

Again though, it probably saved me having to cop a 40/50 point drubbing in the presence of my Manly supporting then girl-friend.