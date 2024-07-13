After making his NRL first-grade debut, the Wests Tigers have decided to upgrade the contract of one of their most impressive juniors, Luke Laulilii.

Recently turning 18, the Wests Tigers have announced that young winger Luke Laulilii has been elevated to the Top 30 roster for the remainder of the season.

He will also be on a Top 30 contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons alongside older brother Kit Laulilii.

A Liverpool Catholic Club junior, Laulilii was named an Australian Schoolboys representative last year alongside Lachlan Galvin and Heath Mason and is also a member of Wests Magpies premiership-winning Harold Matthews Cup team in 2022.

Known for his great kick returns from the back of the field, he is destined for big things with his incredible attacking ability and has shown this in the couple of first-grade games he has played this season.

"Luke and Kit have worked very hard to get to where they are today," said Benji Marshall.