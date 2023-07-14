A week after being named to the Australian Under 18 Schoolboys team, Luke Laulilii has been awarded a top 30 spot for the 2025 season with the Wests Tigers.

On Friday, the Wests Tigers announced that Laulilii and fellow 2023 Australian Schoolboy Lachlan Galvin were locked into long-term deals with the club that will see them transition into the club's NRL program.

Zero Tackle can now confirm that Laulilii has been awarded a development contract for next season before moving into the top 30 squad for 2025.

Hailing from Westfields Sports High School, Laulilii, primarily playing as a fullback and winger, was a member of last year's Wests Magpies Harold Matthews team that won the premiership.

Known for his great kick returns from the back of the field, he is destined for big things with his incredible attacking ability. The Tigers will be hoping he makes the same impact in the back line as Jahream Bula.

He is also the younger brother of Kit Laulilii, who was named the Western Suburbs SG Ball captain for this season.

This news comes nearly two weeks after Lachlan Galvin confirmed he will join the Wests Tigers top 30 squad for next season as the club tries to lockdown their upcoming talent through the junior system.

“In the Harold Mathews Cup, he (Laulilii) was fullback and we worked really well together,” Galvin told News Corp previously about Laulilii.

“It's good to play with him he's very fast. I just have to find him, he gives me a lot of room and he follows me.”

On Friday, the Wests Tigers also announced that centre Will Craig has been locked into a multi-year deal, while they are also in discussions with playmaker Heath Mason regarding his future at the club.