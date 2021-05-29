The Wests Tigers have confirmed the signing of England and Great Britain international Oliver Gildart.

Gildart will join Wests Tigers for the 2022 season on a two-year deal and will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2023 NRL season.

“Oliver is coming from a very strong and successful club in Wigan and has already played in a number of big matches throughout his career,” Wests Tigers Coach Michael Maguire said on the club website.

“We’re looking forward to him bringing his experience and talents to our squad in 2022 and watching him take the next step forward in his rugby league career in a Wests Tigers jersey.”

“On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to say how pleased we are to welcome Oliver to our squad,” Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said.

“Oliver is clearly a talented footballer who has played at an international and representative level already in his career, and we are looking forward to watching him improve further in the NRL at Wests Tigers.”