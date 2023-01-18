Wests Tigers have continued their shopping spree, snaring Sea Eagles forward James Roumanos ahead of the upcoming season.

Already adding David Klemmer, Isaiah Papalii, Apisai Koroisau and John Bateman to their forward pack for 2023, Roumanos is expected to spend the majority of his time with the Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup.

Despite coming through the ranks at Canterbury, Roumanos didn't make his NRL debut until the final round of 2022 - coming off the bench for Manly against his former side, the Bulldogs, in a tight 21-20 loss.

The middle forward started all four games for Lebanon at the World Cup, leaving England with a 2-2 record, and a stack of experience playing against sides like Australia and New Zealand.

Turning 24 this year, WWOS has confirmed that Tim Sheens has added the lock forward to the club for 2023.

He'll be in competition with his fellow Concord recruits as well as young forwards Shawn Blore, Justin Matamua, Fonua Pole and Stefano Utoikamanu for a spot in the 17 next season.

The Wests Tigers will take on the Gold Coast Titans in the opening round, however, Roumanos is likely to line-up for the Western Suburbs as they take on the Sydney Roosters in NSW Cup.