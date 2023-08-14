Although he will join the Manly Sea Eagles next season, the Wests Tigers are set to give their longest-serving halfback Luke Brooks a fitting farewell this weekend in their last home game of the season.

The club has confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that Brooks will be honoured on Saturday afternoon as well as their other departing players, as they get ready to take on the Dolphins- a dead-rubber match for both clubs with no finals implications on the line.

A local Wests Tigers junior, Luke Brooks has been in the club's system since 2012, representing the Balmain Tigers SG Ball time at the time. Since then, he has gone on to play 205 NRL games with the club from 2013-2023 (11 seasons), making his debut in Round 24 of the 2023 season.

Brooks' farewell will follow the likes of Robbie Farah, who was honoured at the end of the 2016 season in front of the Tigers faithful at Leichhardt Oval. Despite Farah not retiring and signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he was given a fitting farewell.

“He deserves it,” Balmain Tigers legend Steve Roach told the Herald.

“The club needs to do something. How many games did he play? It's a bloody great effort to reach 200 games for the one club.

“I would have loved to have seen him remain a one-club player. But I don't think he had much of an option in the end because they offered him less. His service to the club has been outstanding.”

The Wests Tigers will take on the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon at CommBank Stadium at 15:00 AEST.